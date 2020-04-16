BCSO warns about stimulus check scams

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Fraud schemes related to coronavirus are on the rise across the nation, as scammers look to take advantage of people during this pandemic.

Corporal Dennis Rozier at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office says they have not received a stimulus check scam complaint yet, but he is advising everyone to be alert.

He says many scammers are calling people acting like they are from a government agency, and are asking for bank routing numbers, account numbers and personal information like social security numbers. He says many scams are also using fake phone numbers through phone apps.

Rozier says the sheriff’s office is educating people to be aware of these scams.

“Number one, use your common sense,” Rozier said. “Number two, is to verify things. Do not give anything out until you have verified it. If you have someone on the phone claiming that they are from an agency, say that is fine, I’m busy at the moment, give me a number where I can call you back.”

Rozier says if they leave you a number, to call the IRS and ask if this is a legitimate phone number of their agency.