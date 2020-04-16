BCSO warns about stimulus check scams

Florida Coronavirus News
Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Fraud schemes related to coronavirus are on the rise across the nation, as scammers look to take advantage of people during this pandemic. 

Corporal Dennis Rozier at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office says they have not received a stimulus check scam complaint yet, but he is advising everyone to be alert. 

He says many scammers are calling people acting like they are from a government agency, and are asking for bank routing numbers, account numbers and personal information like social security numbers. He says many scams are also using fake phone numbers through phone apps. 

Rozier says the sheriff’s office is educating people to be aware of these scams. 

“Number one, use your common sense,” Rozier said. “Number two, is to verify things. Do not give anything out until you have verified it. If you have someone on the phone claiming that they are from an agency, say that is fine, I’m busy at the moment, give me a number where I can call you back.” 

Rozier says if they leave you a number, to call the IRS and ask if this is a legitimate phone number of their agency. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

A local principal honors graduating seniors in a unique way

Thumbnail for the video titled "A local principal honors graduating seniors in a unique way"

Stimulus Check Information

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus Check Information"

BSCO warms about stimulus check scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSCO warms about stimulus check scams"

Kidney transplant recipient aims to bring smiles during Donate Life Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidney transplant recipient aims to bring smiles during Donate Life Month"

PC Death Investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC Death Investigation"

13NOW | Sheriff Michael Adkinson

Thumbnail for the video titled "13NOW | Sheriff Michael Adkinson"
More Local News