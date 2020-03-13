Bay District to shut down week after Spring Break

Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District is shutting down school for a week after Spring Break.

“Per instructions we just received on a conference call from DOE, all Bay District non-charter schools will be closed March 16-20 for Spring Break and then March 23-27,” officials wrote in a news release. “During the two-week closure, all schools will undergo additional disinfecting and sanitizing in preparation for the return of students and staff.”

Bay Base will be open, as previously scheduled, during Spring Break for those families who registered but it will not be open March 23-27 at any location.

All extra-curricular activities, including field trips, are canceled until at least March 27th. All of these plans are subject to change, per the DOE, and we will release more details as we have them.

All 12-month employees should report to work as regularly scheduled on March 23rd and await further instructions.