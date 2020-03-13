Bay District to shut down week after Spring Break

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Latest Coronavirus Video

Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'"

New York City declares state of emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York City declares state of emergency"

Countries add new precautions against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countries add new precautions against virus"

Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier"

President Trump defends coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump defends coronavirus response"

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District is shutting down school for a week after Spring Break.

“Per instructions we just received on a conference call from DOE, all Bay District non-charter schools will be closed March 16-20 for Spring Break and then March 23-27,” officials wrote in a news release. “During the two-week closure, all schools will undergo additional disinfecting and sanitizing in preparation for the return of students and staff.” 

Bay Base will be open, as previously scheduled, during Spring Break for those families who registered but it will not be open March 23-27 at any location.

All extra-curricular activities, including field trips, are canceled until at least March 27th. All of these plans are subject to change, per the DOE, and we will release more details as we have them.

All 12-month employees should report to work as regularly scheduled on March 23rd and await further instructions. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Walmart says they will turn parking lots into drive-thru testing centers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart says they will turn parking lots into drive-thru testing centers"

Cirque Italia comes to Frank Brown Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cirque Italia comes to Frank Brown Park"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/13"

New Oregon COVID-19 rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Oregon COVID-19 rules"

A Night On The Bayou. A Fundraiser For Angel House Bereavement Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Night On The Bayou. A Fundraiser For Angel House Bereavement Center"

ADPH confirms first coronavirus case in Montgomery County resident

Thumbnail for the video titled "ADPH confirms first coronavirus case in Montgomery County resident"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.