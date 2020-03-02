Bay District to hold coronavirus news conference

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District is holding a news conference Monday on their pandemic plan in the wake of the coronavirus.

“Bay District Schools, like every other school district in Florida, has a long-standing Pandemic Plan already in place.  The plan is currently being updated and revised to reflect new guidance from the Department of Health and the CDC regarding COVID-19 and any expected impact on local school systems,” officials wrote in a news release. “Current guidance indicates that thorough, and regular, hand washing is one of the best ways to avoid the spread of any germs and so today we provided each school with flyers from the DOH encouraging children to pay more attention to handwashing practices.” 

The news conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

“We have no plans, at this time, to close any schools but are working closely with our trusted partners at the DOH, the CDC and Bay County Emergency Management,” they added.  

