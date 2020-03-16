Bay District Schools to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner during emergency closures

LIVE NOW /
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is making sure their students are fed during these emergency closures. 

The district has a plan in place for Bay District to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner the week of March 23rd to the 27th.

The to-go meals will be provided as no charge to all school aged children regardless of their school of enrollment. 

Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., lunch served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and dinner from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

Schools participating include AC Mosley HS, Cedar Grove HS, Rutherford HS, Jinks MS, Breakfast Point, Northside Elementary, Huntington Beach Elementary, Lucille Moore Elementary, Lynn Haven Elementary, Parker Elementary, Patronis Elementary, Southport Elementary, Tommy Smith Elementary, Tyndall Elementary and Waller Elementary. 

Mercy Chefs will continue to serve meals to students throughout spring break week. These meals will also be served as to-go meals.

