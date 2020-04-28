Bay District Schools support staff employees will physically return to work on Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Some Bay District Schools employees will physically return to work on Friday.

The district emailed its employees on Tuesday informing them that employees age 65 or older and those with underlying conditions are permitted to return to work. The permission comes as the Governor’s Executive Order regarding those citizens will expire on Thursday evening.

Those instructed to do telework at home, which includes teachers, will not be required to physically return to work.

The district said the only thing changing is now support staff members, such as custodians and maintenance workers, who are 65 or older or have an underlying condition will return to work.

If those employees wish to stay home they will need to use their own leave or apply for the Emergency Sick Leave Act.