Bay District School officials talk coronavirus precautions

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School officials are making sure their students stay healthy and safe with the spread of the coronavirus.

School officials held a news conference on Monday to talk about their long-standing pandemic plan. They are currently updating the plan to reflect new guidelines from the Department of Health and CDC concerning the coronavirus and any expected impact on local school systems.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt says the district has ordered extra soap, towels and hand sanitizer for all schools in the district. He says the district wants to assure parents, employees and students that they will follow all protocol to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We have all the confidence just like in all of the emergencies we’ve had to face before that our staff is prepared to do that,” Husfelt said. “We know that we will take care of our students with guidance and help from the correct authorities to do the best we can for our employees and our students at all times.”

Husfelt says if any student or teacher is feeling sick they should stay home to prevent any possible spread of disease.

