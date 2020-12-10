Bay Dept. of Health unveils new COVID-19 tracking app and quarantine guidelines

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Each day, residents across the panhandle continue to receive positive diagnosis’ for COVID-19. Now, there’s a new tool to not only learn your results but also track your symptoms. This week the Bay County Department of Health launched “Healthy Together”, a free mobile app available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

“We wanted to make it easier for people to receive their test results, it will also help us with our contact tracing because they can enter the information quickly and easily from their telephone on any contacts they may have had,” said Heather Kretzer, the Bay County Department of Health’s Spokesperson.

All patients have to do is share their phone number when being tested at a testing site.

Once the Department of Health has your COVID-19 test results, you’ll receive a text message from the number 78549 to the phone number you provide when being tested.

After receiving your results, you can enter information about your symptoms as well as possible contacts.

“It will only go to the people that are on a need to know basis, we follow HIPAA protocols and make sure that it’s just the people that are working for those COVID-19 efforts,” Kretzer said.

App users can delete their data and the app at any time. This week, the DOH also began following new quarantine guidelines. If you are exposed to a positive case, the amount of time you have to quarantine depends on whether or not you get tested.

“If you do not test, you can have a 10-day option,” Kretzer said.

If you tested positive and have to quarantine, you can get a PCR test six days after you were exposed.

If it’s negative, Kretzer said “You can discontinue as early as 7 days after that exposure”.

To get the Healthy Together app, search in the Apple or Google app store. To review the DOH’s new quarantine guidelines, head to bay.floridahealth.gov/Index.html