Bay County woman opens up about surviving COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Back in March, a resident contracted COVID-19 from a co-worker that left her gasping for air.

Mallory Sadler, of Panama City Beach, said that it all started with a simple migraine which ultimately progressed to aches that spread throughout her entire body.

“I called into work on a Wednesday because I had a migraine, and then I went on the virtual app to talk to a doctor and they proscribed me something for a migraine,” Sadler said.

Sadler said that after learning one of her co-workers tested positive, she went to get tested.

“They called me two days later and told me that I tested positive,” Sadler said.

At the time of her results, Sadler said she was one of only 20 people in Bay County who’d tested positive.

“I’m currently living with a girlfriend of mine and her family so I checked into a hotel,” Sadler said. “I wasn’t able to see my daughter for four weeks.”

Sadler said that she and her daughter Facetimed during their separation. Both friends and family checked on her daily.

“Some of my mom’s friends sent me packages with lotion and bath bombs and stuff like that,” Sadler said. “I got packages and daily texts.”

Sadler said that she never developed a cough but she did have a hard time breathing.

“There were times when I couldn’t catch my breath and I got really scared and almost went to the ER,” Sadler said.

Sadler said the experience as a whole was difficult but the worst part was being isolated.

“I mean it was terrible being by myself for three weeks,” Sadler said. “I like myself but three weeks is a long time to be in your head.”

After her symptoms subsided, Sadler went back to get another test. She said this time, it was negative.

“They did test me for the antibodies and I do not have them,” Sadler said. “They said that maybe my body just doesn’t produce the antibodies — so I could still get it.”

Sadler said that through it all, she held onto her faith in God to guide her through.