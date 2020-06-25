Bay County Sheriff’s Office says they are testing staff out of precaution

Florida Coronavirus News

Photo curtesy of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Health Department paid the Sheriff’s Office in Bay County a visit Thursday in an attempt to cut down on the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said they appreciate the willingness of the Health Department to come to them for testing.

“The increased availability of the test and the relative comfort of the procedure makes it very easy to offer to employees,” Ford said.

A post made to their Facebook page stated the following:

“Thank you to the Bay County Health Dept for stopping by to conduct COVID -19 testing on BCSO employees. Working together to keep Bay County healthy.”

