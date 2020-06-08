Bay County sees a spike in coronavirus cases

Since reopening the economy, Florida has seen a significant increase in coronavirus cases.

Last Thursday, Florida Department of Health officials reported 1,419 new coronavirus cases across the state which is the largest single day increase to date.

In Bay County, there has been an increase of positive cases in the double digits.

Bay County has 32 new cases in the last week, including a 4-year-old girl and 76-year-old woman.

Local health officials have stated that out of the 32 positive cases this week, four of them were travel related, nine of them had not traveled or been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, and the majority of cases are still from someone coming into contact with another person that has a positive case of COVID-19.

However, the county has increased testing as well.

“We have increased testing,” said Heather Kretzer, the public information officer with the Florida Department of Health Bay County. “Not only do we have more options available for testing, we’re also providing testing in communities that are under-served and that may have not had testing opportunities.”

Bay County’s testing has increased by 126 percent in the last week and health professionals tested more than 700 people last week.

Kretzer also said it’s important both tourists and residents keep practicing the same social distancing methods that we have learned over the last few months.

She encouraged everyone to continue to doing the following:

Maintain at least six feet of distance

Wear a mask

Wash your hands

Stay at home if you are sick

Avoid others who are sick

Florida has recently entered phase two of reopening the economy and some Bay county residents feel officials have done a good job preparing for the reopening.

“Well, I think it’s about time we reopened. I think Florida has handled it a lot better than a lot of the other states in the country,” said Hank Picken.

The Bay County Health Department is offering after hours drive through testing June 8, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and COVID-19 testing on the beach on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

For more information on coronavirus testing and local statistics, visit the Bay County Health Department’s website.