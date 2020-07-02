Live Now
Bay County sees 173 COVID case increase

Florida Coronavirus News

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the state of Florida reported a record-breaking 10,109 new coronavirus cases Bay County also saw a spike of 173 new cases reported Thursday.

Florida currently has 169,106 cases.

Bay County has 581 cases. Walton has 291, Okaloosa has 770, Holmes has 191, Washington has 117, Jackson has 381, Calhoun has 85, Gulf has 32, Liberty has 230 and Franklin has 9.

The United States has 2,688,246 cases and there are 10,729,336 cases worldwide. There have been 5,515,076 recoveries.

Gov. Ron Desantis is scheduled to hold a news conference with Vice President Mike Pence at 2 p.m. Thursday. News 13 will carry that live on our Mypanhandle mobile app.

