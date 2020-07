DERBY, ENGLAND – MARCH 16: In this photo illustration, a worker demonstrates the use of a Coronavirus, Covid-19, 10 minute blood test on March 16, 2020 in Derby, England. Surescreen Diagnostics based in Derby claim the new blood test can give a result for Covid-19 within 10 minutes. The test can be self administered with capillary blood taken from a fingertip. The result in the test cassette is viewed in a similar way to a pregnancy test. The Derbyshire company is increasing production and says the ten minute test ‘costs a few pounds’ GBP. (Photo illustration, by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — The Department of Health in Bay County announced Monday that 94 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Bay County — showing a 19% jump in one day.

Monday, there were 79 people in Bay County hospitals, according to the DOH-Bay daily news release.

There are 109 additional cases and 327 testing negative. The positive testing rate in Bay County is 25%, according to DOH-Bay.

Bay County has seen a total of nine deaths due to COVID-19.