Bay County reports 163 new cases so far this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is reporting 163 new cases of coronavirus so far this week.

On Monday the agency reported 71 new cases and on Wednesday they reported 92 additional cases of COVID-19.

The agency said there was an 11.03% positive rate.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 32 persons in Bay County hospitals with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Bay County’s total case count is at 7,855 including 7,590 residents and 265 non-residents. There have been 145 COVID-19 related deaths of Bay County residents. There have been 36 deaths associated with long term care facilities.

Cities of Bay County cases based on patient’s ZIP Code: Panama City (4,706), Lynn Haven (1,090), Panama City Beach (1,070), Missing (268), Youngstown (167), Southport (110), Fountain (83), Callaway (36), Tyndall Air Force Base (19), Mexico Beach (14), Parker (8), Ebro (5), Vernon (3), Seacrest (3), Inlet Beach (2), Bayou George (2), Alys Beach (1), Rosemary Beach (1), Watersound (1) and Milford (1).

Testing

Bay County Testing by Walk On



Lynn Haven Sports Park, 2201 Recreation Drive

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Criteria: Testing is available to adults over 18 and children ages 5 and up who are accompanied by an adult.

Cost: Free

Test Type: Antigen (rapid in 20 minutes) and PCR

Appointments needed. The rapid tests will be available by appointment only. To make an appointment, visit https://www.baycountyfl.gov/587/COVID-19-INFORMATION. Please note that DOH-Bay does not operate this site and cannot make appointments for this testing location. Appointments must be made online.

The Walk On test site will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for Thanksgiving.

Florida Department of Health in Bay County Testing

DOH-Bay, 597 W 11th Street, Panama City

Criteria: All ages with symptoms or close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case. Call (850) 872-4455 for screening Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Test Type: PCR (Results in 3-5 days)

Appointment required.

For additional testing options and information, visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov



Test Results

Florida Department of Health in Bay County Testing



Exposed or tested positive? Look out for an official call from COVID-19 contact tracers. Answer calls from 833-673-0864 (0865,0866, 0867, 0868), 833-443-5364, or 850-583-2419, or county health departments to discuss potential exposure to COVID-19 with a contact tracer. Contact tracers will NEVER ask for your Social Security number or financial information. Save the numbers in your contacts so you never miss the call.

If you need physical copies of your COVID-19 test results, please follow the directions below:

Phone: Call (850) 872-4455 and follow the prompts to COVID test results prompts and request the status with the representative. You will be provided with the option to obtain your results in person (if negative) or electronically (negative or positive).

Office: If you come to our office, do not get out of your car. Please call (850) 872-4455 and follow the COVID test results prompts. Please let us know you are in the parking lot and we will deliver your results to you in your vehicle.

Email: You can make your request by emailing baymedicalrecords@flhealth.gov. After you complete the authorization form, you will need to respond with a picture of your photo ID and we will send your result to you via an encrypted email. The email must be viewed on a desktop or laptop PC as the encryption is not mobile friendly.

For results from other testing locations, please contact the site or provider where you were tested.

For more Information on COVID-19

For text alert updates from the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, text “bayhealth” to 888-777. For additional information specific to Bay County, visit http://bay.floridahealth.gov/ or BayHealthCOVID19.com. Contact the Citizens Information Center Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (850) 248-6090, or email ask@baycountyfl.gov.



To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 website at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, call (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.