PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — The Bay County Commission voted Tuesday to reopen the portion of Panama City Beach that is under their authority in a limited capacity.

The beach will be reopen from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and then again from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for limited use. The reopening will happen Friday morning at 6 a.m. The vote was 4-1 with Commissioner Keith Baker voting against the proposal.