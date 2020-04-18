Bay County provides COVID-19 update; announces three new cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– According to the Department of Health in Bay County, there are rthree additional cases of COVID-19. The persons ill with the virus are a 63-year-old female, a 40-year-old male, and a 69-year-old female.

All are Bay County residents. This brings Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases to 48, including 47 residents and one non-resident as of 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

There are two deaths in Bay County from COVID-19. The total hospitalizations count is at eight including seven residents and one non-resident.

The total COVID-19 tests processed is at 778 tests with 729 negative results with a six-percent positive rate. The addresses of the 47 positive Bay County residents include; 26 in Panama City, 11 in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, five in Lynn Haven, one in Parker, one in Youngstown, one in Tyndall Air Force Base, and one in Callaway. The non-resident case is from Texas.

There are now 25,492 cases of COVID-19 in the state.