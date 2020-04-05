Bay County positive COVID-19 case count rises to 24

(WMBB)– According to the Florida Department of Health there are 24 positive COVID-19 cases in Bay County, as of 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Bay County received confirmation of one additional case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

The person ill with the virus is a 51-year-old female Bay County resident. This case is not travel-related. This brings Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases to 24, including 23 residents, and one non-resident.

A total of 302 tests have been processed for Bay County from private and public labs with 276 negative results. There has been a total of five hospitalizations and one death. The residences of the 23 positive Bay County cases includes; 12 in Panama City, five in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, three in Lynn Haven, one in Youngstown, and one in Tyndall Air Force Base. The non-resident case is from Texas.

