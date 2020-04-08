Bay County officials require job site checks for vendor employees

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners are working to keep employees safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, commissioners passed an emergency ordinance that requires the county’s vendors that they have contracts with to do job site checks to their employees. This ordinance goes for any contractors that are currently doing work for the county.

Job site checks will include a basic screening process, that includes checking temperature and asking about recent travel locations.

Bay County chairman, Philip “Griff” Griffits, says it is a priority to keep county employees safe, while also continuing to rebuild after Hurricane Michael.

“We are in a different state than most people in the world right now,” Griffitts said. “We are still in a very much recovery process from Hurricane Michael, so construction must maintain and keep going and even increase in speed. We have a lot of work that needs to be done around the county and it is going to take some time to do it so we can’t afford any slowdowns.”

Griffitts says construction is still in full force throughout the county, as construction is considered an essential work.