Bay County officials activate Citizens Information Center line

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is activating a new phone resource that will help keep the public informed about the COVID-19 crisis. 

They are activating a Citizens Information Center that aims to provide information to anyone looking to learn more information or has questions about the coronavirus. 

The call center will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The line will be staffed by Bay County library employees who will help residents get more information on the topic of COVID-19. 

Bay County library director, Robin Shader, says they are trying to use this call center to also alleviate the large number of calls that the Emergency Operations Center is receiving daily 

“If we can have people call this number instead if they have a non-emergency question, then we can help out the dispatchers who are taking the emergency calls,” Shader said. “Since we are library staff, we are information experts, and we can get their questions answered and help them there as well.”


The phone number for the line is 850-248-6090. Questions can also be emailed to ask@baycountyfl.gov.

