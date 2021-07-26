Bay County hospital officials encourage residents to get vaccinated

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across Bay county, both local hospitals are encouraging residents to get vaccinated against the virus.

Hospital officials at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay said they’re treating more COVID-19 patients at the hospital and the majority of them are not vaccinated.

Neither hospital released specific numbers as to how many patients were currently being treated at their facility with COVID-19.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there was 1,007 new positive Covid-19 cases between July 16 to July 22 in Bay county.

Dr. Amer Malik at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay said while the Delta variant accounted for more than 80% of the new Covid cases across the country, he doesn’t know just how many of the new cases in our area are a result of the delta variant.

Vaccines are available at local pharmacies.

Pancare is also offering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years old and up in Glenwood on August 5.