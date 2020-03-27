Bay County has four confirmed cases of COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– According to the Florida Department of Health’s 6 p.m. update, Bay County now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The person ill with the virus is a 44-year-old male who is a Bay County resident. The new case is not travel related. 

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is now conducting its contact investigations and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period.

There are now three confirmed cases in residents and one non-resident.

