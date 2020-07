Bay County has 625 positive COVID-19 cases

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Independence Day approaches, COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the Sunshine State.

According to the Florida Department of Health:

A total of 178,594 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state of Florida. Hospitalizations stand at 15,491 and COVID-19 deaths are up to 3,684.

Bay County has 625 cases, 5 deaths, and 38 hospitalizations.

Gulf County has 34 cases, zero deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Franklin County has 10 cases, zero deaths, and zero hospitalizations.

Liberty County has 238 cases, one death, and one hospitalization.

Calhoun County has 97 cases, six deaths, and eight hospitalizations.

Washington County has 118 total cases, 13 deaths, and 21 hospitalizations.

Walton County has 295 cases, nine deaths, and 21 hospitalizations.

Holmes County has 196 cases, zero deaths, and five hospitalizations.

Jackson County has 394 cases, two deaths, and 31 hospitalizations.

According to Johns Hopkins:

The United States still has the most cases at 2,777,232 and the most deaths at 129,192. The U.S. has 781,970 recoveries—second to Brazil at 960,837.

The worldwide total is now up to 10,965,759 cases, has 523,250 deaths, and 5,801,930 recoveries.