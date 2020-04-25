Bay County data included in Florida Department of Health’s comprehensive report

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases is at 63, including 62 residents and one non-resident. While Bay County’s testing is increasing, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 6%. Of the 1,020 tests processed, there are 950 negative results. There are two deaths in Bay County from COVID-19. The total hospitalizations count is at ten including nine residents and one non-resident.

There are currently two long-term care facilities in Bay County that have or have had positive cases of COVID-19. The Florida Department of Health has published the list at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. The twice daily COVID-19 report also includes information by county about cases and deaths related to staff or residents in long-term care facilities. There have been two residents or staff in long-term care facilities that have tested positive for COVID-19.

The addresses of the 62 positive Bay County residents include; 37 in Panama City, 12 in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, five in Lynn Haven, one in Parker, three in Youngstown, one in Tyndall Air Force Base, and two in Callaway. The non-resident case is from Texas.

