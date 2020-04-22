Bay County announces two additional positive COVID-19 cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay County received confirmation of two additional cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. The persons ill with the virus are a 14-year-old male and a 51-year-old male

This brings Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases to 60, including 59 residents and one non-resident. While Bay County’s testing is increasing, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 6%. Of the 906 tests processed, there are 847 negative results.

The addresses of the 59 positive Bay County residents include; 35 in Panama City, 12 in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, five in Lynn Haven, one in Parker, three in Youngstown, one in Tyndall Air Force Base, and one in Callaway. The non-resident case is from Texas.

There are two deaths in Bay County from COVID-19. The total hospitalizations count is at ten including nine residents and one non-resident.

There are currently two long-term care facilities in Bay County that have or have had positive cases of COVID-19. The Florida Department of Health has published the list at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov.

The twice daily COVID-19 report also includes information by county about cases and deaths related to staff or residents in long-term care facilities. There have been two residents or staff in long-term care facilities that have tested positive for COVID-19.

