Bay County announces two additional COVID-19 cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Department of Health in Bay County announced two additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The persons ill with the virus are a 53-year-old female and a male. This brings Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases to 65, including 64 residents and one non-resident.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

he Florida Department of Health in Bay County is committed to being transparent and we strive to keep information as up to date as possible. Data on cases cannot be entered into our surveillance system, Merlin, until DOH-Bay confirms positives through lab results provided by the lab, provider, or health care facility. All data is entered within the State guidelines that require confirmed COVID-19 cases to be entered into Merlin within 24 hours.

While Bay County’s testing is increasing, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 5%. Of the 1,236 tests processed, there are 1,169 negative results. There are two deaths in Bay County from COVID-19. The total hospitalizations count is at ten including nine residents and one non-resident.

There are currently two long-term care facilities in Bay County that have or have had positive cases of COVID-19. The Florida Department of Health has published the list at FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov. The twice daily COVID-19 report also includes information by county about cases and deaths related to staff or residents in long-term care facilities. There have been two residents or staff in long-term care facilities that have tested positive for COVID-19.

The addresses of the 64 positive Bay County residents include; 39 in Panama City, 12 in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, five in Lynn Haven, one in Parker, three in Youngstown, one in Tyndall Air Force Base, and two in Callaway. The non-resident case is from Texas.

There are now 31,528 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida.