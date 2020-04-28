Bay County announces two additional cases of COVID-19; bringing total to 70

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida Department of Health in Bay County announced two additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This brings Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases to 70, including 69 residents and one non-resident.



The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is now conducting its contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.



While Bay County’s testing is increasing, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 5%. Of the 1,434 tests processed, there are 1,362 negative results. There are two deaths in Bay County from COVID-19. The total hospitalizations count is at ten including nine residents and one non-resident.