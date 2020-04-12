Bay County announces additional COVID-19 case on Sunday evening

(WMBB)– The Florida Department of Health in Bay County announced one additional positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The person ill with the virus is a 27-year-old female Bay County resident. This case is not travel-related.

This brings Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases to 37, including 36 residents, and one non-resident.

A total of 538 tests have been processed for Bay County from private and public labs with 501 negative results. There has been a total of five hospitalizations and one death. The residences of the 36 positive Bay County cases includes; 20 in Panama City, seven in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, five in Lynn Haven, one in Youngstown, one in Tyndall Air Force Base, and one in Parker. The non-resident case is from Texas.

There are 19,895 positive cases in Florida. Of those cases, there are 2,672 listed as hospitalizations. The state’s death toll is 461.