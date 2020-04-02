Bay County announces 15th positive COVID-19 case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Department of Health in Bay County announced one additional case of COVID-19 on Thursday night. The persons ill with the virus include a 60-year-old male. This case is travel-related. This brings Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases to 15, including 14 residents and one non-resident.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) is now conducting its contact investigations and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of disease.

A total of 185 tests have been processed for Bay County from private and public labs with 170 negative results. The residences of the 14 positive Bay County cases includes; five in Panama City, four in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, two in Lynn Haven, one in Youngstown, and one in Tyndall Air Force Base. The non-resident case is from Texas.