Bay and Walton counties both report one additional positive COVID-19 case Saturday morning

(WMBB)– There are 25,269 positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida according to the Florida Department of Health as of 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Of those cases, 24,577 are residents and 3,680 are listed as hospitalizations. There has been 740 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

Bay County is reporting one additional case, bringing the county’s total to 45.

The person ill with the virus is a 36-year-old male and is a Bay County resident.

There are two deaths in Bay County from COVID-19. The total hospitalizations count is at eight including seven residents and one non-resident.

The total COVID-19 tests processed is at 750 tests with 704 negative results with a six-percent positive rate.

The addresses of the 44 positive Bay County residents include; 23 in Panama City, 11 in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, five in Lynn Haven, one in Parker, one in Youngstown, one in Tyndall Air Force Base, and one in Callaway. The non-resident case is from Texas.

Walton County is reporting one additional case, brining the county’s total to 32.

The person ill with the virus is a 28-year-old male Florida resident.

The 32 Walton County cases include: Laurel Hill-Paxton (1) DeFuniak Springs (6) Freeport (3), Miramar Beach (3), Santa Rosa Beach (11), Out-of-state tested in Walton County (8).

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

