Backroom Briefing: Trump Jr. jumps into schools fight

TALLAHASSEE — As legal wrangling over the reopening of brick-and-mortar schools continues, the state’s defense this week gained new political muscle: Donald Trump Jr.

In a Fox News opinion column about school choice, the president’s eldest son slammed “liberal” Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson for siding with Florida teachers unions that challenged a state order requiring schools to reopen five days a week by the end of August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is unacceptable for Democrats and the activists who control teachers’ unions to put their pursuit of power ahead of the educational needs of our children,” Trump Jr. wrote on Tuesday.

The Florida Education Association and the Orange County teachers union on Monday won the first round in the closely watched legal case, though the state quickly appealed.

Attorneys for the unions allege the school-reopening order, issued July 6 by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, violates the state Constitution’s guarantee of “safe” and “secure” public education. They alleged “financial bullying” by the state because school districts risk losing funding if they do not comply with the order.

Dodson ruled the order unconstitutional and said Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials “have essentially ignored the requirement of school safety by requiring the statewide opening of brick-and-mortar schools to receive already allocated funding.”

Trump Jr., however, backed the state’s position. He wrote that Corcoran’s order “ensures families who wish to educate their children in a brick and mortar school have the opportunity to do so” and that it recognizes “the fact that educators cannot abandon their obligations to our children if they want to collect taxpayer dollars.”

“Yet, right on cue, a liberal judge granted the state’s activist-led teachers’ union a temporary injunction on the order,” Trump Jr. wrote. “Leon County Judge Charles Dodson, who is set to retire in January, decided to put the interests of union bosses ahead of the state’s Constitution, in violation of the separation of powers and ahead of Florida’s children.”

Corcoran, a former state House speaker, retweeted Trump Jr.’s opinion piece on Wednesday and said the president’s son was “spot on.”

Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram, however, said “Donald Jr. has failed to grasp the issues on so many levels that it’s difficult to know where to start,” and suggested that the president’s son read the judge’s ruling.

“This is about safety for students and educators. It’s about local control of our public schools,” Ingram said. “Local communities should be free to choose the safest and best way to provide quality instruction during a pandemic, and to do so without risking politically motivated financial retribution.”

STUDY SAYS LEASE THE TURNPIKE

Two decades after Gov. Jeb Bush suggested the state sell Florida’s Turnpike, a libertarian think tank is pushing the idea of leasing more than 400 miles of toll roads.

The Reason Foundation on Tuesday issued a report that said nine states, including Florida, could rent out roads to pay for other transportation projects or pay down public pension liabilities.

The foundation estimates that Florida could bring in $11 billion to $17.9 billion in net revenue over 50 years even after the money is used to pay off outstanding turnpike bonds.

Study author Robert Poole, a Plantation resident and the foundation’s director of transportation, said states must examine if they are maximizing the value of their toll roads.

“Based on the valuations of overseas toll roads in recent transactions, we found Florida would have significant net proceeds after paying off outstanding tax-exempt toll road bonds as required by U.S. tax law,” Poole said in a news release with the report. “Despite the pandemic and recession, car usage is nearly back to normal levels in some areas, and there continues to be great interest in long-term investing in U.S. toll roads. With today’s low-interest rates, these types of acquisitions are still attractive to global toll road companies, infrastructure investment funds, and pension funds.”

In 2000, Bush asked the then-state Department of Transportation Secretary Tom Barry how the turnpike system could best serve the state over the next 20 years.

A report by Infrastructure Management Group Inc., released in January 2001, recommended the turnpike should be run more like a private enterprise, using the road as a “laboratory” to try new things.

The study rejected the idea of selling the roadway. Instead, it suggested paying turnpike employees based on performance, integrating the Office of Toll Operations with the turnpike, and generating more revenue for the turnpike through business deals like branding service centers.

Legislators in 2002 approved a bill that changed Florida’s Turnpike District into Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise. The change allowed the roadway to be run using private-sector business practices, which the enterprise said resulted in “improved cost-effectiveness, timely project delivery, increased revenue, improved customer service, and expanded Turnpike capital program capability.”

GET READY FOR MORE ADS

The group Stand Up America is dumping $1.5 million into ads targeted at nine battleground states, including Florida, to encourage people opposed to President Donald Trump to register and vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Through texting, phone banking, and digital ads, the progressive group hopes to reach more than 20 million Black, Latino, and younger Americans in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the pro-Trump America First Action PAC included $2.2 million for Florida, specifically the Orlando market, as part of a plan to spend $18.6 million on ads beginning in September.

The broadcast, digital and cable spending is also focused on Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.