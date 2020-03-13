LIVE NOW /
As Spring Break begins Bay District battles coronavirus rumors

Local News

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District officials say they are fighting rumors and cleaning schools in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak across the country.

There are no plans to close schools at this time but as Spring Break begins the district is continuing to work with the Florida Department of Health, the department of education and the Governor’s office to monitor the situation. Superintendent Bill Husfelt talked about the issue and other concerns during a Friday morning interview with News 13.

