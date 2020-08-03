As school year begins Bay District employees test positive for coronavirus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Although the school year has not yet begun, Bay District teachers started returning to their campus last Thursday.

And in that time, at least three Bay District employees have tested positive for coronavirus, district officials confirmed Monday.

School leaders say they are following the proper guidelines to deal with the outbreak.

“Like virtually all other employers in our county, our state and our country, BDS has been notified of a few employees who have tested positive for Covid-19,” district officials wrote in a statement to News 13. “We, like everyone else, are working closely with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County to ensure all protocols are being followed when it comes to contact tracing, exposure notification and sanitizing/cleaning.”

The district is also asking employees to stay home if they are sick.

“We continue to encourage our employees to closely monitor their own health and to report any symptoms or fevers to their healthcare providers and to avoid coming to work in those instances,” officials wrote.