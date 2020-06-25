As coronavirus cases rise local ICU bed availability shrinks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle could soon be facing a lack of Intensive Care Units if hospitalizations continue to rise in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Franklin, Gulf, Gadsden, Holmes, and Washington, all counties with relatively small populations have zero ICU beds at all, according to Florida’s Agency on Healthcare Administration.

The agency publishes a dashboard of available hospital beds and ICU beds in the state.

Escambia County has 118 ICU beds and only five of those are available as of Thursday.

Bay County has 80 beds and 32 of those remain available. Okaloosa has 54 ICU beds and five of those are available. Walton County has 23 ICU beds and 8 of those remain available. Santa Rosa has 19 ICU beds and 11 of those remain available. And, Leon County has 72 ICU beds, and 15 of those remain available. Liberty County is not listed on the dashboard.

Florida is currently reporting 114,018 cases with 13,775 hospitalizations and 3,327 deaths.

Escambia has 1,404 cases, Santa Rosa has 411, Okaloosa has 500, Walton has 205, Holmes has 147, Washington has 102, Bay has 248, Jackson has 347, Calhoun has 70, Gulf has 16, Franklin has four cases, Liberty has 220, Gadsden has 337 and Leon has 642.

The United States has 2,395,759 cases with 122,320 deaths. Worldwide there are 9,491,799 cases with 454,356 deaths and 4,782,843 have recovered from the virus.