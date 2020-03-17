All Florida schools closed until April 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis extended school closures until April 15 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also ended all End of Course exams for this school year. Bay District officials sent out a news release about the closures.

“While we know that this news presents challenges for many of you, we also know that we’re all committed to doing whatever we can to “flatten the curve” and keep our most vulnerable citizens as safe as possible,” officials wrote. “Prior to Spring Break, our teachers and administrators were hard at work developing paper-based and digital lesson plans just in case an extended closure was directed by the Governor and DOE. Early next week we will begin finalizing those plans and developing a timeline for deployment of lessons throughout our community.”

The district also acknowledged what this means to the senior class of 2020.

“We cannot imagine how frustrating this is for our seniors … many plans and events will now have to be put on hold or rescheduled for the future,” officials wrote. “Class of 2020, please know that we will do all we can for you during this challenging time.”

Bay District is also sharing information about coronavirus on their website here.

