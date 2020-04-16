Airports get money as virus cripples travel

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 7, 2020, file photo, Delta flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday, April 14, 2020, that the nation’s major airlines have tentatively agreed to terms for $25 billion in federal aid to pay workers and keep them employed through September. The deals aren’t final, but the assistance is almost certain to be a mix of cash and loans, and the government could take a small ownership stake in the leading airlines. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — Nearly $900 million in federal stimulus money will land at Florida airports to offset economic losses as travel has plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Transportation posted a list online Tuesday of 100 airports in Florida that are slated to receive money, from $206.9 million going to Miami International Airport to $1,000 for Everglades Airpark in Everglades City.

The money is part of the $2.3 trillion CARES Act stimulus package signed March 27 by President Donald Trump. Among large airports, Orlando International Airport is set to get $170.7 million; Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport is slated to get $135 million; Tampa International Airport is expected to receive $81 million; Palm Beach International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport are each expected to receive $36.6 million; and Jacksonville International Airport is slated to receive about $28.2 million.

Many general aviation airports across Florida are expected to receive $20,000 to $69,000.

Valparaiso                 Eglin AFB/Destin-Ft Walton Beach VPS                              $12,429,334

Panama City             Northwest Florida Beaches International ECP                     $6,327,925

Destin                         Destin Executive DTS                                                                     $69,000

Crestview                  Bob Sikes CEW                                                                                $69,000

Marianna                   Marianna Municipal MAI                                                                $30,000

De Funiak Springs   Defuniak Springs 54J                                                                      $30,000

Apalachicola             Apalachicola Regional-Cleve Randolph Field AAF                    $30,000

Bonifay                      Tri-County 1J0                                                                                  $30,000

Blountstown              Calhoun County F95                                                                       $20,000

