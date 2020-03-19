Hurlburt Field Airman tests positive for COVID-19

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — An active-duty Airman tested positive for COVID-19 on Hurlburt Field, Air Force officials said Thursday.

“The member had recently returned from travel to a country that has a Level Three Travel Health Notice, and promptly self-quarantined upon return consistent with DoD guidelines,” officials wrote. “After experiencing symptoms several days after he returned, the member contacted the medical group at Hurlburt Field and was screened at a drive-through screening operation recently implemented on the installation to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

The airman traveled commercially even though the reason for his travel was for official duties, the Air Force said.

“The health of our Airmen and our community remains paramount,” said Col. Mike Conley, commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing. “I have personally spoken with this Airman, and he’s in good condition. Fortunately, he took all the right steps recommended by the Center for Disease Control and DoD guidelines and went into self-quarantine immediately after he landed to limit exposure to the community, even though he had no symptoms at the time.”

“Thankfully, he was vigilant, and our team of highly-qualified professionals took the necessary precautions to prepare for our first case,” he added. “The team at Hurlburt Field continues to work deliberately and carefully as we balance our mission readiness with COVID-19 concerns.”

The airman remains under medical care in mandatory self-isolation.