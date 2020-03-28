Additional Walton County COVID-19 case identified as Freeport female

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida Department of Health in Walton County announced an additional positive case of COVID-19 on Friday night. The additional case is a 58-year-old female Freeport resident.

The Florida Department of Health in Walton County is working closely with all individuals, their close contacts, and healthcare providers to determine what additional COVID-19 testing may be required.

If a person thinks they have COVID-19, they should call their health care provider before going to their office so the provider can take precautions to prevent exposing other people. Review your signs, symptoms and travel history with your physician. Your physician will evaluate you for other possible causes of respiratory illness.

People without health insurance or a health care provider, can contact the Walton County Health Department at (850) 401-6453 to coordinate medical evaluation and testing.

