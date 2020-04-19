Additional positive COVID-19 cases in Central Panhandle; Sunday morning

(WMBB)– According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 25,996 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 10 a.m. on Sunday. Of those cases, 25,300 are residents and 3,766 are listed as hospitalizations. There has been 764 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

Bay County received confirmation of seven additional cases of COVID-19. The persons ill with the virus are a 54-year-old male, a 64-year-old female, a 39-year-old female, a 52-year-old female, a 30-year-old male, a 31-year-old male, and a 21-year-old female. All are Bay County residents. This brings Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases to 55, including 54 residents and one non-resident.

There are two deaths in Bay County from COVID-19. The total hospitalizations count is at eight including seven residents and one non-resident. The total COVID-19 tests processed is at 832 tests with 776 negative results with a seven-percent positive rate. The addresses of the 54 positive Bay County residents include; 30 in Panama City, 12 in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, five in Lynn Haven, one in Parker, three in Youngstown, one in Tyndall Air Force Base, and one in Callaway. The non-resident case is from Texas.

Holmes County is also showing one additional case, bringing the county’s total to six.

The individual is a 48-year-old male. He has been advised to isolate at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individual and all contacts will be monitored daily by Holmes County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease.

Karen Johnson, HolmesCounty Health Officer stated,”We will be working closely with the individual, close contacts and healthcare providers to determine what additional COVID-19 testing may be required. We are also coordinating with local and state officials to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus. I want to stress that social distancing is key to protect those who are most at risk –individuals age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions.Abiding by the stay at home executive order is crucial at this time.”