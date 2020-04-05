Additional positive COVID-19 cases in Central Panhandle as of Sunday morning

Florida Coronavirus News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

(WMBB)– As of Sunday morning, there are 12,151 positive COVID-19 cases in Florida. Of those cases, 11,764 are in residents and 387 in non-Florida residents. There are 1,490 cases listed as hospitalizations and there has been 218 deaths in the state.

In Bay county, there are 23 positive cases.

In Calhoun county, there are three positive cases.

In Franklin county, there is one additional case bringing the total to two positive cases.

In Gulf county, there is one positive case.

In Holmes county, there is one case.

In Jackson county, there are four cases.

In Walton county, there are two additional cases bringing the total to 23 positive cases.

The additional individuals are a 46-year-old female, Florida resident and a 43-year-old-male, Florida resident.

Walton County cases include: DeFuniak Springs (1) Freeport(3), MiramarBeach (3), Santa Rosa Beach (8), Out-of-state resident (1), Out-of-statetested in Walton County (7).

In Washington county, there is one positive case.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic