Additional positive COVID-19 cases in Central Panhandle as of Sunday morning

(WMBB)– As of Sunday morning, there are 12,151 positive COVID-19 cases in Florida. Of those cases, 11,764 are in residents and 387 in non-Florida residents. There are 1,490 cases listed as hospitalizations and there has been 218 deaths in the state.

In Bay county, there are 23 positive cases.

In Calhoun county, there are three positive cases.

In Franklin county, there is one additional case bringing the total to two positive cases.

In Gulf county, there is one positive case.

In Holmes county, there is one case.

In Jackson county, there are four cases.

In Walton county, there are two additional cases bringing the total to 23 positive cases.

The additional individuals are a 46-year-old female, Florida resident and a 43-year-old-male, Florida resident.

Walton County cases include: DeFuniak Springs (1) Freeport(3), MiramarBeach (3), Santa Rosa Beach (8), Out-of-state resident (1), Out-of-statetested in Walton County (7).

In Washington county, there is one positive case.