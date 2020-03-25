Additional COVID-19 positive case reported in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are now 13 individuals in Walton County who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The most recent case being announced around 5:30 Wednesday night by the State Department of Health.

Of those, seven are residents and six of the cases are travel related.

The individuals are broken down as six men and seven women; having an age range of 20 to 79 years old.

Four of the 13 patients are currently hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported in the county.

Keep up to date on all the COVID-19 numbers across the state here.

