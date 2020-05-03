Additional cases of COVID-19 in Central Panhandle announced on Sunday

(WMBB)– There are now 36,078 positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida. Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, and Liberty counties all announced additional cases on Sunday.

Bay County received confirmation of one additional case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. The person ill with the virus is a 33-year-old male. This brings Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases to 76, including 75 residents and one non-resident.

Bay County’s total COVID-19 cases is at 76, including 75 residents and one non-resident. While Bay County’s testing is increasing, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 5%. Of the 1,696 tests processed, there are 1,618 negative results. There are three deaths in Bay County from COVID-19. The total hospitalizations count is at ten including nine residents and one non-resident.

The addresses of the 75 positive Bay County residents include; 48 in Panama City, 12 in Panama City Beach, one in Southport, six in Lynn Haven, one in Parker, three in Youngstown, one in Tyndall Air Force Base, and three in Callaway. The non-resident case is from Texas.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there are now 15 cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County.

The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County has announced a new positive case of COVID-19. The individual is a 4 year old male resident of Jackson County, is a confirmed contact of a positive case, and is isolated at home. The Florida Department of Health continues to work closely with patients, close contacts, and health care providers to isolate and monitor persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19and implement testing where appropriate.

Sandy Martin, Jackson County Health Officer states,”The young age of this casecontinues to emphasizethat no one is immune to this virus.We must all do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands, avoid gatherings, stay home from work when you are sickand follow CDC guidelines for wearing face coverings when in public. The DOH-Jackson team is working closely with healthcare partners to ensure those with symptoms receive appropriate treatment and testing.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, there are now 60 cases in Liberty County.

DOH Walton announced additional cases on Sunday bringing the county’s total to 49. The persons ill are:

•70-year-old female Floridaresident

•87-year-old male Florida resident

•73-year-old female Florida resident

•91-year-old femaleFlorida resident

•67-year-old femaleFlorida resident

•39-year-old male Florida residentUpdated demographic information on cases due to ongoing epidemiological investigations, Data in this report are provisional and subject to change: 49Walton County cases include: Laurel Hill-Paxton (1) DeFuniak Springs (23) Freeport (3), Miramar Beach (3),Santa Rosa Beach (11), Out-of-state tested in Walton County (8)