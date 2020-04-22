AA members struggle to stay connected during the pandemic

BAY COUNTY, Fla.(WMBB) — For a lot of AA members, going to meetings is an essential part of maintaining their sobriety.

Nielson’s research shows a 55 percent spike in alcohol sales in March, making work on a 12-step program seem more crucial than ever before.

Amy Hancock, director of behavioral health services at Florida Springs Wellness and Recovery Center said that AA meetings are extremely important, especially during the current times we face today.

“We are a 12-step evidence-based program and when our patients come to our facility, they begin to work on steps one, two, and three,” Hancock said. “We connect them immediately to those support groups where they can connect with other people that have been in their shoes.”

Hancock said that, before the pandemic, Florida Springs hosted daily AA meetings and even shuttled their patients to ones out in the community.

“That allowed them to learn more about the 12-steps of Alcoholics Anonymous and to also gain more information about what is involved in obtaining a sponsor,” Hancock said.

Hancock said that with social distancing orders still in place, there are a few spots still holding in-person meetings, but it’s not nearly enough to support a rather large community.

With a vast majority of in-person meetings currently shut down, AA members are having to rely on phone calls, Facebook groups, and virtual meetings to stay plugged into their 12-step program.

“All of our patients were connected through online meetings for this district and also the surrounding areas,” Hancock said. “We’re able to connect them through AA.org where they can find local AA meetings or ones in the surrounding areas. Some patients have chosen to do out of state meetings as well.”

Hancock said that meetings are a vital part of sticking to the AA program and that individuals who might be ready to get clean should make a phone call first.

“They should call a treatment provider and find out whether they meet certain criteria for that provider,” Hancock said. “If they have insurance they can call their insurance company and find out who accepts their policy in the area or even outside of the area.”

“Once they establish that, the recommendation would be for them to be assessed for the appropriate level of care,” Hancock said.

Treatment options are different for anyone wanting to get clean and Hancock said that some might need in facility detox, while others might detox at home.

“That initial phone call with an assessment will determine the most appropriate level of care for them,” Hancock said.

Florida Springs Wellness and Recovery Center hopes to reopen its doors by the middle of May. Hancock said they are new to the area, and looking forward to introducing the community to their brand new facility.

“We want people to know that we are available, here to serve the community and that we offer an array of services that can meet the individualized needs of our patients,” Hancock said.

Florida Springs officially opened their doors in August of 2018, a few months before Hurricane Michael hit Bay County.

They specialize in substance abuse and offer five different levels of care, from detoxification to outpatient services.