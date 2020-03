PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)-- Although the first case of coronavirus in Bay County was confirmed on Saturday afternoon, locals still went out to enjoy the nice weather at St. Andrews Marina. Residents said being out in the fresh air taking a walk or fishing was nice after staying inside lately because of the virus.

"I think it's how we deal with it as a community and how we kind of rally together to make sure we're policing ourselves and policing each other to make sure we're doing what's right," Lynn Haven resident Jolene Montoya said.