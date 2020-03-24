$4.5M being granted to health centers across state

Breaking News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio announced more than $4.5 million in federal funds will be distributed through multiple health centers in the state of Florida.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

“These federal funds will provide critical resources to Florida’s health centers, which are integral in caring for patients as the coronavirus continues to spread in our state,” Rubio said. “I remain in close and regular contact with the Trump Administration and Governor DeSantis to ensure that Florida health centers are well equipped with the medical equipment and supplies they need as they care for patients now and in the weeks ahead.”

Pancare in Panama City will be receiving over $97,000.

See a full list of what health centers and how much they are getting here.

