Fla. (WMBB) — Financial help is coming from the Department of Health and Human Services in the coronavirus fight.

HHS through the Health Resources and Services Administration announced $4.5 million in federal funds for Florida health centers to help with COVID-19 preparedness and response on Tuesday.

The funding includes $97,607 for Pancare of Florida, Inc. and $58,545 for the DeFuniak Springs Department of Health.

A full list of the 47 health centers receiving funding can be found here.