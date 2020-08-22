2 new COVID-19-related deaths in Bay County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County announced two more COVID-19-related deaths.

The deaths were a 76-year-old man who tested positive on Aug. 7 and a 59-year-old man who tested positive on Aug. 2.

DOH-Bay also announced 66 additional cases of COVID-19 in Bay County residents with 546 negative test results and a 10.78% positive rate for Aug. 21. There is one non-Florida resident case.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10 a.m. Saturday there are 72 people in Bay County hospitals with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.