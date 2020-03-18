13NOW: Watch Walton County Commission Live

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) --- After an executive order was passed Tuesday by Governor Desantis in an effort to stop the spread of Coronavirus, Panama City Beach Police are patrolling the beach to implement the ordinance against large crowds.

“We’re looking for groups that are over 10, we're telling them they need to break up a little bit. They got to try to keep their distance of 10 feet apart. It's to protect them and protect the people around them,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief, Drew Whitman.