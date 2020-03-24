Breaking News
COVID-19 case in Bay County

White House: 15 days to slow the spread

Coronavirus Pandemic

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: White House

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Today, President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force issued new guidelines to help protect Americans during the global Coronavirus outbreak.

The new recommendations are aimed at helping slow the virus’ spread and keep our most high-risk populations safe:

  1. Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
  2. If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
  3. If your children are sick, keep them at home. Contact your medical provider.
  4. If someone in your household has tested positive for the Coronavirus, keep the entire household at home.
  5. If you are an older American, stay home and away from other people.
  6. If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition—such as a significant heart or lung problem—stay home and away from other people.

Today’s guidelines build on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s general recommendations to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Americans should continue practicing strict personal hygiene, including washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds at a time and wiping down surfaces in the home often.

For more information go to Coronavirus.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

CRA plans approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "CRA plans approved"

Tough to get agreement on $2 trillion spending deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tough to get agreement on $2 trillion spending deal"

bcso protocol

Thumbnail for the video titled "bcso protocol"

bay meal drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "bay meal drive"

Gov. Hutchinson announces budget shortfall, tax filing delay for individuals due to coronavirus impacts on state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Hutchinson announces budget shortfall, tax filing delay for individuals due to coronavirus impacts on state"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.