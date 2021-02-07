Vulnerable residents under age 65 vaccinated at Ascension Sacred Heart-Bay COVID-19 vaccine clinic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Vulnerable Panama City residents under age 65 were able to be vaccinated on Friday for the first time at Hiland Park Baptist Church.

Ascension Sacred Heart – Bay hosted the vaccine clinic for residents from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. with one thousand doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available for patients with appointments.

Patients had to have pre-existing conditions and a recommendation from their doctor to qualify, but many were able to get their first dose of the vaccine successfully, saying the process to get in was quick and efficient.

One patient, resident Lonnie Hawkins, said he was excited to learn he would finally qualify for a vaccine.

“I was ecstatic,” Hawkins said. “I stopped what I was doing right then and I came on down. If the shot is available to you, you need to get it. This is a good opportunity for you to keep from getting sick or being hospitalized from the COVID-19.”

Ascension Sacred Heart staff said they hope to administer vaccines to around 800 to 900 people, with another 1,000 dose shipment on the way to do another clinic in the near future.

They said the response from those coming to be vaccinated has been very positive.

“There’s a lot of emotions,” said Justin Labrato, Chief Operating Officer for Ascension Sacred Heart. “A lot of them have been inside for 11 months and this just gives them a little bit of hope that they might be able to go back to normal in a month or two. They still have to mask, they still have to social-distance, but they can relax just a little bit.”

He said whatever doses weren’t distributed today will be given out at the next vaccine clinic.