U.K. COVID-19 variant found in six Alabama residents, ADPH reports

Coronavirus Pandemic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health said six Alabamians now have the U.K. COVID-19 variant.

This variant, B.1.1.7., is known to be more transmissible than the standard version that first made it through the United States. One person in Alabama has died from this variant shortly after getting it, and his body is being examined to see how the virus works.

“ADPH advises people to continue practicing the usual mitigation measures with emphasis on correct and consistent use of a two- to three-layered face mask of washable, breathable fabric, such as cotton,” the department states. “Other prevention methods include practicing social distancing, and washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm