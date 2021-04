FILE – In this April 3, 2021, file photo, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain. A patchwork of advice is emerging from governments across Europe and farther afield, a day after the European Union’s drug regulator said there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare clotting disorder. Regulators in the United Kingdom and the EU both stressed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

TYNDALL AIRFORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — The 325th Medical Group will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all TRICARE beneficiaries beginning April 12.

To book an appointment, call the 325th MDG appointment line at (850) 283-2778 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Second dose appointments will be scheduled on site after receiving your first dose.